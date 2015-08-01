Man City stun Liverpool with €50 million bid for Napoli defender
19 December at 14:45Premier League giants Manchester City are looking to make a big offer for Napoli left - back Faouzi Ghoulam.
While Ghoulam is currently out injured due to a knee injury, he played City in both of Napoli’s Champions League games against Pep Guardiola’s side. Before having succumbed to the injury, Ghoulam had made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting thrice from left-back.
Il Mattino believes that Manchester City are willing to make a 50 million offer for the Algerian international, as they look to bring in a proper second choice for Benjamin Mendy and look to beat Liverpool in the race to sign the defender.
Ghoulam did sign a new long-term deal at the Naples based club recently, but it won't keep the club from selling him. The new deal does have a 50 million release clause, but it will vary on the basis of which club is making an offer for him.
Go to comments