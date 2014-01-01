Yaya Toure has turned down a

salary from the Chinese Super League, according to the latest reports.

The BBC claim that the 33-year-old was made an offer this winter, but politely declined. He was subject of a summer bid, too, and his deal expires this summer.

He’s started the season on bad terms with Manchester City, his agent having heavily criticized Pep Guardiola, resulting in the Ivorian being benched.

He’s played more often since he made an apology, however, starting seven straight games including last weekend’s 4-0 loss to Everton.

Previously believed to be one of many City players to be on the chopping block, Toure’ is now expecting news from the Citizens.

He was a target for Inter this summer, only for the Nerazzurri to sack the man who wanted Toure, Roberto Mancini.

Toure would be part of a spree of European players to join the Chinese league, including Oscar of Chelsea.