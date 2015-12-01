Man City target hopes UCL performance will get him to World Cup
21 February at 19:30As we noted earlier, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has attracted admiring glances from all over the continent over the past year, most notable from Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.
In addition to the admiration from Manchester, Fred has also impressed Brazil coach Tite, who included him in the 23-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile in October last year.
It was a watershed moment for a player who had not long returned from a long suspension after testing positive for banned substance hydrochlorothiazide in a sample taken during Copa America 2015.
"I was delighted to be called back into the Brazil squad. I think it was one of the most exciting moments of my life, just because of everything I had been through and it feeling like a had been given a second chance.
“It was a sign that I was back and had recovered my form on the pitch. It was pleasing to see that being recognised by Tite and his staff. To be able to come back for the final qualifiers was really great. The World Cup squad is not yet final and I will do everything in my power to make it to Russia.”
