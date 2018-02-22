Napoli's Manchester United and Manchester City target Jorginho has recently praised Blues' boss Pep Guardiola in an interview with ESPN.The 26-year-old Jorginho has emerged as one of the Serie A's best midfielders since his move to Napoli in the summer of 2014 from Chievo Verona. This season, he has been an influential presence for the partenopei, appearing 26 times in the Serie A, scoring twice and racking up a tally of four assists.The Brazil born Italian was recently interviewed by ESPN and was asked about Pep Guardiola's praise for him. The midfielder said:

"It's always nice to receive compliments, but it's spectacular when they come from a manager with that importance and winning past," Jorginho told reporters.

"He's a global icon. All I can do is to be grateful. This is a consequence not just of my work but of all my teammates in Napoli."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)