Man City target leaves door open to summer exit
10 April at 12:55Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a long time admirer of Athletic Bilbao defensive star Aymeric Laporte who snubbed a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer opting to stay at his club for one more season. The 22-year-old centre-back is one of those modern defenders who can combine stunning defensive skills with a great technique, the perfect prototype of central defender for the Spanish manager.
Despite his decision to stay at Athletic Bilbao last season, Laporte is still in the middle of many transfer speculations. Manchester City resumed their interest in the France International last January and could make a new offer in the summer given that Guardiola will be looking for more defensive reinforcements once the season ends.
Laporte has recently released an interview with Cadena Ser to talk about his future: “You never know what can happen, I think I will stay here but you never know, I don’t want to undertake a commitment.” The future of the highly rated centre-back is said to be linked with that one of his manager Ernesto Valverde who is being linked with replacing Luis Enrique at Barcelona: “He [Valverde] has done so much for this club, he’s a great manager. Let’s hope he will stay.”
Go to comments