Milan’s guarantees involved in the signing of Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia have been rejected by Banco BPM, according to Calcioefinanza.it

The two stars were signed for a combined €69 million, but their contracts have yet to be registered, preventing either player from representing the Rossoneri.

Serie A clubs have to register players for the upcoming season by August 11th, and the Rossoneri were hoping that Banco BPM would cover them with regard to these two acquisitions.

The answer was negative.

The Rossoneri have enthused fans with an acquisitions campaign that has enthralled fans the world over, signing Bonucci, Biglia, Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ricardo Rodriguez for over

200 million.

Trouble is, if two of these signings are not valid, the Rossoneri will have to let Bonucci and Biglia return to their previous clubs.

Biglia is respected as one of the league’s best playmakers, while Bonucci is, arguably, one of the best defenders on the planet.



According to calcioefinanza, AC Milan have two ways to register the signing of Bonucci. The first one is to

Bonucci, a Chelsea and Manchester City target, could find himself returning to Juventus.release some of the assets given to Elliott and "turn" them as a counter-guarantee to the bank or to find an international bank that can give the guarantees for the signing of the two AC Milan stars.