Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is set for a shock return to action after that he broke his foot this past February.’s medical staff, so much so the highly rated Brazilian wonderkid could be set to return to action in the week-end when the Citizens face Arsenal at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City in January andbefore picking up a foot injury which could have meant the end of his first season at Manchester City. ​According to a report of the Daily Star , Jesus visited Dr. Cugat in Barcelona at his ‘Quironsalud Hospital’. The structure was suggested byand although the player was initially expected to come back to action in May, Guardiola is now hopeful Gabriel Jesus will sit on the bench against Arsenal at the week-end.