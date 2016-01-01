Man City team news: Brazilian star set to make return for Arsenal clash after lengthy injury
21 April at 16:45Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is set for a shock return to action after that he broke his foot this past February. The Brazilian star was expected to miss the rest of the season but his speedy recovery stunned both Guardiola and Manchester City’s medical staff, so much so the highly rated Brazilian wonderkid could be set to return to action in the week-end when the Citizens face Arsenal at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City in January and managed three goals and two assists in his opening five games with the Premier League giants before picking up a foot injury which could have meant the end of his first season at Manchester City.
According to a report of the Daily Star, Jesus visited Dr. Cugat in Barcelona at his ‘Quironsalud Hospital’. The structure was suggested by Pep Guardiola and although the player was initially expected to come back to action in May, Guardiola is now hopeful Gabriel Jesus will sit on the bench against Arsenal at the week-end.
