Man City-Tottenham 3-0, Goals and Highlights

Manchester City beat Tottenham 3-0 in an ICC friendly clash played in the USA yesterday night. Goals came courtesy of Stones, Sterling and Diaz.



Check out the lineups plus goals and highlights of the game between these two Premier League giants.



Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus. Manager: Pep Guardiola



​Tottenham XI: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Manager: Mauricio Pochettino.