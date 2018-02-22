Despite this, it seemed not many took it to the streets to celebrate. In fact, Albert Square, which is located in the middle of the city was completely empty. Italian journalist Alessandro Alciato pointed this out earlier today on Twitter, by publishing a picture of the empty square. Alciato also tweeted a picture of a Man city pub, where you could see almost no fans at all.

As Manchester United lost to West Brom earlier today, it was confirmed that Manchester City are the winners of Premier League 2017/18, thanks to the win against Tottenham yesterday.