Manchester City could be in hot water and find themselves

According to the BBC, the Citizens have joined Chelsea as suspects in a FIFA investigation over their recruitment of youth players.

The Mancunian side spent over 200 million this summer on senior players like Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva, yet it is their approaching of young players that could land them in hot water.

They were already fined 340.000 last summer for having made contact with the parents of two young players who were under contract with other teams. They were also forbidden from signing players to their academy for two years.

Chelsea are also under investigation, and already endured a transfer ban in 2009 for approaching and landing Gael Kakuta.

Atletico Madrid themselves are currently not allowed to sign players until January (including Diego Costa of Chelsea) because of similar offenses.