Manchester City look like they’re about to do a Kingsley Coman, and nab one of PSG’s prize youth assets.

Dan-Axel Zagadou is a highly-rated youngster playing for the Parisian side’s youth setup, and is close to joining the Etihad team, according to reports.

Le Parisien (via Le10Sport) write that the central defender - considered to be a cert for the future - is being excluded from third division and Youth League play because he won’t accept the five-year deal offered by PSG, who also want him to join the senior side as soon as possible.

Pep Guardiola is known to be one of his biggest fans, forcing sporting director Patrick Kluivert and superior Olivier Letang to intervene… though it may be too late.

The 17-year-old has already visited City’s training ground, something which happened back in February.

He could follow the likes of

Kingsley Coman, Moussa Dembele and Mamadou Doucouré, who all refused to sign pro deals with the French capital side.