Pep Guardiola wants to add Inigo Martinez to his squad this winter,

The Citizens need to improve at centre-back, where Vincent Kompany has struggled to stay fit, and where Eliaquim Mangala simply hasn’t impressed despite his big-money move.

Guardiola, who always has an eye out for Spain, wants Real Sociedad star Iñigo Martinez.

The only issue is that Barcelona have been following the Basque star for longer. The good news, however, is that La Real have already told the Mancunians that their star defender - also liked by Inter - has a release clause that is very accessible, only

32 million.

For a side that has spent a lot more than that on the likes of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City have the resources to nab their man.

Sport also mention that Alexis Sanchez is also on the shopping list. One detail: according to the Sun, Guardiola wants to spend a combined €50m on both Sanchez and Martinez. Will that really be possible?