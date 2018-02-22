Kylian Mbappe is being linked to Barcelona and Manchester City by the latest reports in Spain.

El Pais write that the French star - who has already scored 16 goals in all competitions this season - blazed a trail last season with Monaco, earning a massive 180 million move.

The 19-year-old managed 26 goals last season, and has picked up where he has left off despite moving to a more prestigious, star-studded club.

El Pais write that Neymar feels threatened by Mbappe’, and especially that the Frenchman could threaten his chances of winning the Ballon D’Or.

The 19-year-old is liked by the Citizens, who have also signed Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, as well as Bernardo Silva.

Recent reports have indicated that Barcelona, for their part, are ready to swap the talented Philippe Coutinho for Mbappe’. The French international has known an incredible 14 months.

Will he end up leaving Paris? PSG don’t seem to be a selling club, at least not when first-teamers are involved.