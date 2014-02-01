Man City were close to £30m Juve star, but he's worth much more now
17 April at 16:05Manchester City could have had Juventus star Paulo Dybala, and for as little as £30 million, too. Instead, they opted for Swansea City star Wilfried Bony - who has since scored only six Premier League goals for the Etihad side.
Palermo were willing to sell Dybala, as they’ve often been in need of cash, something president Maurizio Zamparini has bemoaned on many occasions.
Dybala claimed back then that his dream had been to “play for Barcelona or Manchester City”.
Today’s edition of the Mirror writes that Barcelona and Real Madrid target Dybala could have moved to Manchester in 2015, but was snapped up Juventus instead.
He has gone on to score 39 goals in 81 games in all competitions for the Bianconeri, downing Barcelona in midweek with a brace.
Now pursued by half of Europe, with Manchester United entering the race a few months ago, Dybala has signed a new deal worth €7 million a year, making him Juventus’ second-best paid player after Gonzalo Higuain.
