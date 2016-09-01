







Manchester City have won nine of the 11 Premier League games against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium (D1 L1), scoring in each match between the clubs at this stadium.



Manchester City have scored in 18 of their last 20 Premier League games versus West Ham, netting in each of their last nine.



West Ham’s only win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League came in September 2015 (2-1), which ended City’s then club-record 11 consecutive Premier League wins.



The Hammers have lost both of their league games played on a Sunday this season, scoring none and conceding six.



Meanwhile, Man City are unbeaten in their last eight Sunday Premier League games (W5 D3), since losing at Everton in January.



Manchester City’s winning run in the Premier League is now at 12 games – the only two teams to go on a longer winning run within a single Premier League season are Chelsea (13 in 2016-17) and Arsenal (13 in 2001-02).



The all-time Premier League and top-flight record for consecutive wins (not just in a single season) is held by Arsenal; who recorded 14 successive victories in the Premier League back in between February-August 2002.



Pep Guardiola has won all three of his previous meetings with West Ham, by an aggregate score of 12-1.