Man City will bid £60m for Sanchez
15 August at 17:00Manchester City are preparing to launch a bid of £60m for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Telegraph.
Gunner boss Arsene Wenger remains adamant that he will keep his attacker, despite weeks of speculation linking the player with a move away from the Emirates stadium this summer window.
Arsenal have stated throughout that they will not allow a star player to leave for a rival Premier League club, but City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing to test this, as his club prepare to lodge a bid for the Chile international, is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the North London club.
City are also prepared to get a hold of their target by offering him a wage packet of £400,000 a week, including bonuses and image rights. But this will only happen if Arsenal let one of their best players leave for a rival team.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
