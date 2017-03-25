Man City winger set for LaLiga return
26 March at 12:11Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is not going to sign a contract extension with the Premier League giants and according to As.com the Spaniard has already decided to return to his former club Sevilla. The Spanish winger switched the Sanchez Pizjuan with the Etihad Stadium in summer 2013 for € 20 million but he has been failing to live up to expectations during his time in England managing just eight goals and 38 assist in 173 games with the Premier League giants.
The contract of the 31-year-old, a product of Sevilla academy, runs until the end of the season and the Spanish paper reports that the player has already enrolled his 5-year-old son in a school in Sevilla which would prove that Jesus Navas and his family are set to return to Spain after four years spent in England.
Jesus Navas is one of the most loved players at the Sanchez Pizjuan having scored 31 goals and registered 83 assists during his career at Sevilla not to mention that he also won six trophies in his first spell at the club.
