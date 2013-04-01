Manchester City are not interested in making an offer for Kylian M’Bappe,

Sky Sports claim that Pep Guardiola has no intention of making an offer for the 18-year-old, who scored twice against the Citizens to knock them out of last season’s Champions League Round of 16.

It looks like the price sounds too high even for City, who have already spent in excess of £200 million for the likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker.

Real Madrid, for their part, are reported to have reached an agreement with City on the basis of an 180m transfer.

M’Bappe scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, adding eight assists and quickly establishing himself as a striker to be feared across the continent.

Recent reports from the Mirror had Ferran Soriano negotiating with Monaco executive Vadim Vasyliev, but it looks like Monaco’s requests are excessive.