The man, currently under house arrest, was sitting in a pub in Milan, quietly sipping on a drink. He was found by the police, who immediately arrested him and brought him back to his house, according to Repubblica . The young man tried to use the game between Juventus and Napoli as an excuse for leaving his house, however, the police weren't having it.

Napoli eventually won the game, after Kalidou Koulibaly scored a late winner for the guests. Napoli are now just one point behind Juventus in the standings, with four games to go of the season. Up next for the Partenopei is Fiorentina away, while Juventus will go up against Inter at San Siro. Two tough games, as well as potential Scudetto deciders.

