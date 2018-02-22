In fact, two friends in Kenya wrote down their bet on a piece of paper, stating that: "Amani Stanley, in full possession of his mental faculties promises to sell his wife for a week to his friend Tony Shilla if Manchester City does not win the title against United. Amani Stanley confirms that he is sane and not in any way been forced into this agreement."

The paper also included the signatures of both parties, as well as a third party confirming the bet. As most of us know by now, City got off to a great start, leading by two goals to nil in halftime. However, two quick goals from Paul Pogba brought Man Utd back into the game, with Smalling giving the away side the lead later on. In other words, Mr Stanley has lost his wife for a week, all because of a bet.

In 2018, there are still some who are willing to include their wives in betting. Just this weekend, this happened in Kenya, as a bet on the Manchester derby backfired, at least for one of the men.