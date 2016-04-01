Man Man Utd defender searches for new house in Milan amid Inter, Juve transfer links
27 January at 16:37Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is searching for a new luxury property in Milan, according to a report of The Sun. The versatile Italian defender is said to be a priority target of both Inter Milan and Juventus although the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho has blocked the player’s exit in the January transfer window.
Both Juventus and Inter have not made offers to sign the player during the current transfer campaign as both Serie A giants are aware that Mourinho is not willing to sell Darmian on loan and is only looking for a permanent departure of the Italian defender.
Sources have told The Sun that the player’s girlfriend is in Milan and is looking for a new luxury property in Milan city centre. It can be no coincidence that the player is now looking for a hose in Milan after reports linking him with a move to Inter.
Could it be the first step of a return of Darmian in the Serie A next summer?
Share on