As reported by ESPN, Manchester United have been informed of a two game suspension for defender Phil Jones after he verbally abused a UEFA official following the Europa League final in Stockholm on May 24. Now Jones will have to sit out the UEFA Super Cup match next week, when the Red Devils face Real Madrid. In addition, he will miss the first Champions League game of the season, and been fined 5,000 EUR.

The story does not stop there, as Jones’ teammate Daley Blind was also handed a fine after a failing to report immediately to the doping control station. Blind was not given any match suspension, and he will be available for Man U’s upcoming European matches.