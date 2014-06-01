According to reports from Football365.com, Manchester United defending duo Luke Shaw and Daley Blind are both headed for a summer exit. Neither of the two are seemingly fitting into Jose Mourinho’s long term plans for the club, and have been identified as two of the players that will be replaced during the off season as Mou looks to rebuild a deeper and more quality side capable of challenging on the European front.

Luke Shaw has endured a difficult season thus far only playing in eight games for the Red Devils this season. A groin injury kept him out of the squad for most of November and December, and the 21 year old has only featured in one game in 2017. Daley Blind on the other hand has played in 17 matches for Manchester this season, but has not found the top form to keep himself as a consistent starter. The Dutch international has struggled with consistency as well, often his mistakes overshadowing any positive notes.