Manchester United is in full swing in the Premier League, on equal points with rivals City across town. Among the best players in the team for Mourinho thus far, there is no doubt Marcus Rashford has been shining in this early season. Former Red Devils legend Phil Neville, spoke to Sky Sports, and he revealed his honest opinion regarding Man U’s 19 year old attacker and his potential.

“He is now at the same level as Mbappè and Dembelè. No one speaks so much about him, but he has reached a level that he can play in any role in attack. He exploded under Van Gaal, now confirming with Mourinho, and is now beginning to score with continuity."

These are positive words for the Manchester youngster, who already has a wealth of competition in the Red Devil’s attack. Newly signed Lukaku and the return of Ibrahimovic will give Rashford the experience to learn and grow, while playing alongside world class strikers. Still not yet 20 years of age, the sky is the limit for Marcus Rashford.