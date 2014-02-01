Victor Lindelof has signed a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United, according to the latest reports.

Tuttomercatoweb (via the Mirror) write that the Swedish international, long chased by the Red Devils, has agreed to personal terms with Jose Mourinho’s team.

This news comes in the wake of reports that Roma (one of many interested Serie A suitors) tried to hijack him in the last few days. The idea was that the Lupa would replace Kostas Manolas, who looks set for a move to either Chelsea or Inter.

PSG and Barcelona were also on Lindelof, 22, but it won’t be easy to convince Benfica. The Swede - who was still playing for the reserves last season - cost less than

30 million at the start of the season, but the pricetag had reached the

40-45m area by this January, when the Red Devils had come close to signing him.

The Eagles aren’t known for giving their prize talents away cheaply, with the likes of Nelson Semedo ( a full-back) also fetching over

30m.

Benfica are coming off a win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League (1-0).