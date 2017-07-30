Man United agree to terms with €25m PSG star, Spurs target
31 July at 13:50Serge Aurier has agreed to terms with Manchester United, according to renowned source Paris United.
Tottenham and Inter are also interested in signing PSG full-back Serge Aurier, according to recent reports.
The Ivorian international is waiting for his trial to end positively, however. He could be convicted for assaulting a police office last November, hardly the first time he’s ended up in trouble.
Le Parisien claimed that the 24-year-old doesn’t see his future at Paris Saint-Germain positively, not since the arrival of Daniel Alves from Juventus.
It looked like Juventus were in pole position only a few days ago, but reports now indicate that talks have cooled on that front.
PSG value their man at €25 million, and aren’t against selling him, so long as they find a replacement for him.
The Ivorian international has also ended up in hot water for calling out his team-mates on Periscope, something which earned him a suspension two seasons ago.
[Info Paris U] À ce jour, #Aurier ne peut toujours pas entrer en U.K, contrairement à ce que @le_Parisien_PSG affirme. pic.twitter.com/zSFduyqPTR— Paris United (@parisunited6) July 15, 2017
