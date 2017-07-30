Serge Aurier has agreed to terms with Manchester United, according to renowned

Tottenham and Inter are also interested in signing

The Ivorian international is waiting for his trial to end positively, however. He could be convicted for assaulting a police office last November, hardly the first time he’s ended up in trouble.

Le Parisien claimed that the 24-year-old doesn’t see his future at Paris Saint-Germain positively, not since the arrival of Daniel Alves from Juventus.

It looked like Juventus were in pole position only a few days ago, but reports now indicate that talks have cooled on that front.

PSG value their man at

25 million, and aren’t against selling him, so long as they find a replacement for him.

The Ivorian international has also ended up in hot water for calling out his team-mates on Periscope, something which earned him a suspension two seasons ago.