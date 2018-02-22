Manchester United are apparently in front of the queue to nab Robert Lewandowski.

The Red Devils are looking to pip Real Madrid, who have long been linked to the Polish international.

While the Merengues are looking for a replacement for the under-par Karim Benzema, German magazine Kicker claim that, so far, the Old Trafford side is the only one to have actually done something.

Lewa dropped a huge hint about his future recently when he dumped

Cezary Kucharski in favour of new agent Pini Zahavi, who played a huge role in Neymar’s move to PSG last summer.

The former Borussia man has scored 32 goals this season, and has long been linked to a departure from the Allianz Arena.

The 29-year-old was recently involved in a training bust-up with Mats Hummels, being accused of not dropping back in a defensive drill because he was busy tying his shoelaces.

Hummels is quoted as saying:

"Lewy, this is not serious. At a time like this you cannot tie your shoelaces, its crap…yours is an attitude problem."