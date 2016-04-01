Man United are still in for Perisic, says reputable Italian transfer expert
05 August at 13:40Manchester United are still keen on Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, says Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio despite countering reports saying that their interest has died.
The Red Devils have been hot in their pursuit of the Croatia international, but were unable to tie up a deal in time for Inter’s pre-season tour in China, with the Serie A club’s demands – such as wanting a higher price of the player than Man United and also wanting French attacker Anthony Martial on loan – also holding up proceedings.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments