Xerdan Shaqiri has give former team Basel some

The Stoke City star claimed that the Swiss side, which faces the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, will have to “play bravely” and try to make the most of the Red Devil’s defence..

“You have to play bravely. It does not matter if you lose. Man United have so much class in their attack,” he said in a recent interview.

The Swiss international is in his third Premier League campaign, having so far only scored seven times and displayed up-and-down form.

Speaking to the Swiss champions, the former Inter man (who was sold to the Potters for €15 million) claimed that the Red Devils’ defence could be a problem:

“If they do [ have a weakness] it’s with their defence. That’s what our goals have shown. If you play quickly and bravely, their defenders will have problems. At the back, Manchester are vulnerable.”