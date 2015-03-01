Manchester United and Arsenal are particularly interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette,

Despite

Atletico are in trouble with UEFA alongside rivals Real Madrid for going against the rules in signing Under-18 players from overseas.

This could open the door to the two British sides, with Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger being very enthusiastic about the 25-year-old, who has scored a whopping 31 goals in 40 games for Lyon all season.

His club won’t let him go so easily, however,

The striker is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, who could need Lacazette to make up for the eventual departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.