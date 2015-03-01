Man United, Arsenal swoop for €60m Atletico target
04 May at 12:20Manchester United and Arsenal are particularly interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette, according to L’Equipe.
Despite reports that Atletico Madrid are the closest to signing the French star - and that he really likes the idea of moving to the Vicente Calderon - the Colchonero’s transfer ban could be a major issue.
Atletico are in trouble with UEFA alongside rivals Real Madrid for going against the rules in signing Under-18 players from overseas.
This could open the door to the two British sides, with Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger being very enthusiastic about the 25-year-old, who has scored a whopping 31 goals in 40 games for Lyon all season.
His club won’t let him go so easily, however, with owner Jean-Michel Aulas claiming that "we're ready to go a bit mad and do things we've never done to keep Alexandre Lacazette.”
The striker is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, who could need Lacazette to make up for the eventual departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
@EdoDalmonte
