Dwight Yorke has taken a shot across Jose Mourinho’s bow, calling his football “a load of crap” as it is too defensive for his liking.

The Special One has done relatively well in 2018 - while the Red Devils have fallen short of Man City in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16, they have also beaten every Top 6 side in the EPL.

Yet questions remain about the style the Portuguese gaffer has adopted, something Yorke more than touched on while speaking to the Dubai Eye: "If you are on the front foot playing attacking football and you want to score goals, that is what people want to pay money to watch.

"I remember when we were playing Liverpool away from home and we recorded one shot in the whole match. That’s not Man United. You want people to go out and express themselves.

"You are hoping one of your big talents produces a magic moment that will go out and win you the game. United are waiting for that one moment and secure a 1-0 advantage. That is not the way we play. It’s a load of crap, in my opinion."