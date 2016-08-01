Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in David Luiz,

The British daily is jumping on news that Real Madrid are reportedly in negotiations with the Brazilian defender, who has only started eight Premier League games this season.

This has led to frustration from the former PSG man, who is reported to have asked to speak to Coach Antonio Conte. The defender wants to have his starting job back, something that the Italian manager isn’t willing to hand over without the 30-year-old showing that he deserves it.

The Braziian played well last season upon his return to Chelsea, despite not being a preferred target for Conte, who had tried to nab Kostas Manolas, and who ended up grabbing Toni Rudiger from Roma this summer.

As much as the Blues have struggled, however, Luiz is not seen as a guaranteed starter. Could he be on his way out of Chelsea for the second time?