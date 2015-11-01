Man United boss claims signing Neymar 'impossible'
30 March at 16:35Jose Mourinho claims that it will be ‘impossible’ for Manchester United to sign Neymar from Barcelona.
Speaking to ESPN Brazil (via B/R), the Special One confirmed that the Brazilian star’s eventual move would be “speculation” and “absurd”.
"It's speculation. I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me. To ask for Neymar is absurd."
Sport had written recently that Manchester United were ready to match the former Santos man’s €200 million release clause, which would break the Red Devils’ transfer record. They were also ready, the report read, to pay him £420,000 a week.
Mourinho had more to say:
A club like Barcelona can not and will not lose Neymar. Although Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he's almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it [trying to sign Neymar] is like trying to break into a safe, impossible.
Go to comments