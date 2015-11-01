Jose Mourinho claims that it will be ‘impossible’ for Manchester United to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil

"It's speculation. I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me. To ask for Neymar is absurd."

Mourinho had more to say:

A club like Barcelona can not and will not lose Neymar. Although Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he's almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it [trying to sign Neymar] is like trying to break into a safe, impossible.