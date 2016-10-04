Man United boss Mourinho wants two more signings
26 July at 15:55Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that he wants two more additions for his side and is confident that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has it under control, according to the Independent.
The reigning Europa League champions have ready brought in high-quality two players in Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof but it seems that Mourinho is not willing to stop there.
Speaking at Man United’s pre-season tour in America, the former Chelsea boss said, "I don't know," he said when asked if any progress had been made on transfers.
"Honestly, I don't know. Ed is in control. He did Lindelof and Lukaku, he knows that I would like two more players, but he also knows that I have balance.
"I understand the situation, I understand the market and if my club is not able to do two players and do just one, I will accept that as a consequence of the market now.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Jacque Talbot
Go to comments