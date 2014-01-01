Man United, City, PSG target: This is my last season at Monaco
13 December at 18:20Fabinho claims that this will be his “last season” at Monaco.
The Manchester United, Man City and PSG target has also been linked to Atletico Madrid of late.
“It should be my last season at Monaco. I haven’t signed anything,” he said in a press conference.
“Atletico Madrid or PSG? I’m a Monaco player. I need to prove that I can play on teams like that. We’ll see in May. I used to read the papers, I don’t anymore. I’m ok with that.”
The Brazilian international has impressed over the last few seasons with Monaco, winning the title last year and becoming quite the free kick expert.
The Brazilian can play all over the place, whether it’s as a full back or as a central midfielder, the latter being a role he has occupied almost continuously in recent months.
Though United have been the closest to the Brazilian in recent transfer windows, Fabinho’s dad revealed last season that his son had a “soft spot” for local rivals City.
Could this be another fascinating transfer saga? It looks likely…
