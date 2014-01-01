Fabinho claims that this will be his “last season” at Monaco.

The Manchester United, Man City and PSG target has also been linked to Atletico Madrid of late.

“It should be my last season at Monaco. I haven’t signed anything,”

“Atletico Madrid or PSG? I’m a Monaco player. I need to prove that I can play on teams like that. We’ll see in May. I used to read the papers, I don’t anymore. I’m ok with that.”

The Brazilian international has impressed over the last few seasons with Monaco, winning the title last year and becoming quite the free kick expert.

The Brazilian can play all over the place, whether it’s as a full back or as a central midfielder, the latter being a role he has occupied almost continuously in recent months.

Though United have been the closest to the Brazilian in recent transfer windows, Fabinho’s dad revealed last season that his

Could this be another fascinating transfer saga? It looks likely…