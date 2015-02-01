Fabinho is set to cost quite a lot,

The Monaco star recently revealed that he was going to leave the defending Ligue 1 champions, and with Manchester City, Man United, PSG and Atletico Madrid sniffing around, his transfer is back to being hot news.

The former Real Madrid hopeful has been a star in Ligue 1 since joining Monaco in 2013, and can take vicious free kicks as well as go on powerful runs.

Speaking in a recent press conference, he revealed that

According to l’Equipe, the 24-year-old, who was hotly courted by the Red Devils in recent transfer windows, will cost €40 million.

The Brazilian recently made the frank revelation that it was “unlikely” that he would make his country’s squad at next year’s World Cup, further incentive to a move.

“I’m a Monaco player. I need to prove that I can play on teams like that. We’ll see in May. I used to read the papers, I don’t anymore. I’m ok with that.”