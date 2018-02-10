Samuel Umtiti is moving

The Manchester United and City target is considered to be one of Europe’s most promising central defenders, and recent reports have indicated that the defender has bought a house and is very close to signing the defender to a new deal.

L’equipe quote a Barcelona director as saying that “we are very happy with Samuel, as he is with us. He is happy here, he has just acquired a house. There will be no problem with his extension. He wants to stay and we want to keep him.”

The idea is to increase the former Lyon defender’s release clause, too, which is currently fixed at

60 million. Considering how much certain defenders are going for, it is only fair that Umtiti’s price is set to increase too.

The Catalans have signed Andres Iniesta to a new deal, so now their priority is to zone in on the Frenchman.