It appears that Manchester United and Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich isn’t going anywhere.



According to the latest reports from Germany, it appears that the youngster is a big part of Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans next season.



The young Bayern star was propelled to fame and fortune last season by Coach Pep Guardiola, who began to use him in a centre midfield role, as well as on the wing. A very strong Euro 2016 performance followed from the young German.



Recent reports had indicated that – because he’s playing a lot less under new Coach Carlo Ancelotti – that Kimmich could be set to leave and go somewhere else.



The Italian Coach himself tried to dispel these rumours in late April, saying that there was “no chance of him leaving Bayern Munich in the summer”.



Kimmich has still impressed when he’s played, managing seven goals and two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions. With Philip Lahm and Xabi Alonso retiring, it looks like the 22-year-old will stay. His current deal runs until 2020.

