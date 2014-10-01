Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko has given his Premier League pursuers a leg up.

"I can’t quite Monaco to go to PSG, it’s impossible,”

“I have a contract with Monaco today,” the midfielder continued.

“I know that some clubs are interested. I’ve spoken to those close to me, and we established that our objective is to win titles.

“It’s done, we’re going to discuss it in the coming days.”

The Manchester United target also made it clear that he was aware of the interest in him by laughing before he said: “I don’t know the clubs that are interested in me”.

“One never knows in football. There is the possibility that I could still be here next season”.