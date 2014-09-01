Jose Mourinho claims that he didn’t do anything special, that he didn’t wield any

The Belgian international was expected to move to Chelsea in summer, only for the Special One to steal him from right under their noses with a massive

75 million offer.

The Portuguese gaffer claims that he didn’t do anything special in order to snag Lukaku:

“I don’t think it was my influence, no,” he told the Telegraph.

“ think we paid the money that Everton asked for and we paid the player the wages that his agent asked for and we paid the agents the commission that they asked for.”

Lukaku will cost the Red Devils another

15 million if he meets certain performance bonuses.

The 24-year-old’s missed transfer nearly caused a crisis at Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte reportedly very frustrated at the Pensioners’ failure to land Lukaku. He was rewarded with Alvaro Morata, however.

“I think that was the way. I don’t see another reason. We paid what Everton asked for. The seller club is the club that decides the amount the buying club pays or doesn’t pay. With Romelu my club decided to pay and they got him.”

Lukaku has gone on to score six goals in as many games for the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s role is still a surprise, when you consider that the Portuguese Coach had sent Lukaku off on loan in his last stint in London.