Manchester United are complaining about their slate, claiming that they’ve playing too many times over the holiday period.

According to a piece published on their site, the Red Devils will have played a massive eight times between December 10th and January 1st.

In a piece titled ‘Fixture Congestion for Jose’s Reds’, the Old Trafford club plays one of the world’s smallest violins, claiming that it’s being mistreated by the FA, and is playing more than its rivals.

‘All 20 top-flight clubs are faced with taxing schedules but our research shows that Manchester United have a harder time of it than our rivals towards the top of the table.’

‘Jose Mourinho’s side have a total of six non-matchdays over the period – no club has fewer – while London trio Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United can boast three more, due to the Gunners’ clash with Liverpool being brought forward to this Friday and the Spurs versus West Ham derby moving back to 4 January.’

‘Chelsea’s matches are nicely spaced out to give them a total of eight days between games, while Liverpool and Manchester City have seven. The reigning champions have three days between their second and third games, unlike the one to be experienced by United and 14 other Premier League sides. A short trip to Arsenal on 3 January gives the Blues and the Gunners a little more grace.’