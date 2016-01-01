It looks like Marquinhos’ destination won’t be Barcelona, but Old Trafford, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Though the 22-year-old has a deal with PSG running until 2019, there is no doubt that the Brazilian is asking himself about his future.

Approached by the Red Devils last summer, the Brazilian’s heft tag(still no less than €60 million) diverted them towards Villareal’s Eric Bailly instead.

​Marquinhos himself has had a bit of a topsy-turvy negotiation with PSG, with reports leaking at one stage that he would turn down whatever overture was made by the Parisians.

The former Roma man recently said that “we’ve begun new contract talks and we need some time to reach an agreement.

“It’s not only up to me but my contract here runs until 2019 and under my point of view everything is pretty clear, I want to stay at PSG.”

Things seem to have changed since then…

(via Le10Sport) confirm that Manchester United are confident of landing the Brazilian, who used to play before moving to PSG in 2014.to the Red Devils’ entreaties, with a 70 million bid being reported.