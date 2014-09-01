Jose Mourinho has confirmed that

The Real Madrid player skipped last season’s Champions League final, with Isco starting instead of the injury-ravaged Welshman.

Signed for 80 million by the Lilywhites several seasons ago, he has turned out to be a mixed bag for the Madridistas, but Mourinho really wants the former Tottenham man, saying that: “

Speaking at a press conference, the former Inter and Porto Coach said: "Well if [Bale is] playing tomorrow, no I wouldn't think of that, it's because he's in the coach's plans and the club's plans, because he also has that motivation to continue at Real Madrid. So I haven't even thought about the possibility.”

​Bale has been threatened by the possible arrival of Kylian M’Bappe, though the Galacticos have reportedly assured him this won’t happen.

"If he is not in the club's plans, that -- with the arrival of another player -- would mean he was on his way out. I will try to be waiting for him on the other side and fight with other coaches that would want him on their team.

"But if he plays, that is the best confirmation that he is wanted by the team."