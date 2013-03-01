Man United consider move for Arsenal target
17 August at 15:20Manchester United are weighing up a move for Monaco star and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, after missing out on Real Madrid superstars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Daily Record.
Lemar operates on the left flank and was a key member of Monaco’s successful 2016/17 season, where they won the French league and earned a surprising semi-final place in the Champions League.
Arsenal had been in the hunt for the talented 21-year-old but were dealt blows as Monaco held out on their pricing. Now Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is looking to the French international to bolster his side’s attacking options, with the deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic looking less and less likely to transpire.
Lemar scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in his 55 appearances during last season, and with a resale value higher than Perisic, while being seven years his junior, there is every possibility that Mourinho could make a formal approach.
