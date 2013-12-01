A source from Holland is confirming the recent reports on Manchester United being close to signing Kevin Strootman.

Strootman came close to signing for the Red Devils in 2013, but ended up moving to Roma instead, his strong maiden season being cut short by a tragic knee injury, which resurfaced again the following year.

​Strootman has less than 18 months left in his contract with Roma, and despite months’ worth of negotiations the two sides have yet to find an agreement.

The Dutchman has made 32 appearances for his country, scoring three times. His tragic ACL tear kept him away from the 2014 World Cup, where his countrymen went far.

