Eric Bailly is considering the possibility of

The former Villareal defender, signed for

The Ivorian hasn’t played since the Red Devils came from behind to trump rivals City 3-2 last month, and didn’t like being benched against Arsenal at the weekend.

It also appears, the Mirror write, that Coach Jose Mourinho wants to buy more central defenders.

The 24-year-old hinted recently that he was raring to go, telling journalists that

Yet playing time has been hard to come by, with reports indicating that he could be the man sacrificed in order to look for more steel at the back.

€38 million by the Red Devils in the summer of 2016, has struggled for playing time in recent months, finding himself behind Phil Jones and disappointing addition Victor Lindelof in the pecking order."I came back fitter and I hope I can take all the playing opportunities that present themselves now."