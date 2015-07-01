Manchester United are interested in signing Marco Verratti, according to the latest reports.

The

The Red Devils Coach is looking for a successor to Michael Carrick, who is starting to miss quite a few games through injury.

Verratti and his entourage have been sending signals for a while now about an eventual move away.

More recently, the 24-year-old and his family have confirmed that he’s going to stay at the Parc des Princes in the near future, but the recent Champions League disaster against Barcelona could change things.

This may explain why sporting director Patrick Kluivert intervened after the Wednesday night debacle to cool things.

“Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield, and things will remain that way,”

“He isn’t going anywhere this year.”