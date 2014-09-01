Despite his concerns regarding playing, Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches has recently said "Things are not good, but they will be better next year. I have played a little, I have to work hard to be more influential in this team." But according to Kicker, the Bavarian club is now evaluating the sale of the 19 year old Portuguese midfielder. It’s rumored that the player can leave for 35 million EUR, and Manchester United is among the clubs interested. But considering his age and potential, should he be placed as an available transfer target, there will undoubtedly be a host of other top clubs swarming.

Sanches has only started 6 Bundesliga games this year and come on as a substitute in 11. For his age and keeping in mind the competition, the young Portuguese international needs to remain patient for his chance. But if he doesn’t believe that chance will come at Bayern, then this summer could mean a move away from the Allianz Arena.