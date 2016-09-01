Jose Mourinho is afraid that PSG could swoop in for Mesut Ozil,

The Special One is interested in signing the German, who worked under him at Real Madrid.

Ozil’s deal with Arsenal is set to end in the summer, leaving him a free agent and open to signing with whoever he wants.

The Manchester United Coach is willing to bring the former Schalke youth in to bolster his midfield, where Henrikh Mkhitaryan isn’t set to last much longer.

The Parisian side is also looking for more men in order to make a charge at European glory. Then again, they have to wait until the summer in order to sign him, as they need to balance the books with Fair Play waiting in the wings.

Don Balon wrote towards the end of December that the German was expecting whoever signed him to pay through the nose, with a sum of

19 million being expected. Ozil would also want a starting job to be guaranteed, something difficult in both Paris and Manchester.