Man United given fresh Bale hope
28 August at 11:15Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Garth Bale after the Wales international was booed by Madrid supporters on Sunday, in his side’s draw against Valencia.
According to reports in Spain via TeamTalk, the winger has been unable to find his absolute best form recently and therefore linked with a move to Old Trafford, with boss Jose Mourinho looking to bring in a winger before the window closes on 31st August.
Mourinho has admitted that he was keen on Bale earlier in the window, but following the appearance of the former Tottenham Hotspur player during Man United’s friendly against Real Madrid, it was thought that the deal was closed.
Speaking earlier in the summer, Mourinho said: “If he’s not in the club’s plans and what you are writing is true, that the arrival of another player then Gareth would be on his way out of Real Madrid, I would try to be waiting for him on the other side and be fighting with the other coaches who would like to have him on their team.”
